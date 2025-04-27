Luxury furniture store Zaanwood opens at Liberty Center

The Liberty Center location is about 3,000 square feet and features designs by John Richard, Massoud, Caracole, Michael Amini and Michael Aram among others. Zaanwood also offers its own in-house brand designed in Dubai and made in Egypt before being shipped to the store.

“I was researching for three years on wood, what styles are in demand ... I was researching manufacturers and then I also decided to do our own design,” Mansour said. “We came up with the modern Parisian style for Zaanwood. It is all hand-crafted.”

Zaanwood is a complete furniture store offering full living room sets of a sofa, love seat, chairs, cocktail tables and coffee tables. There are also bedroom items including beds and tables.

“We sell by the piece too,” Mansour said. “You don’t always have to buy the entire set.”

Many of the designers offer custom options with color and fabrics.

“For example the Massoud line features swivel chairs and sofas, sectionals, bed sets and offers more than 300 fabrics to work with and you can use the same line of upholstery,” Mansour said. “So you can find what you’d like to have in your home.”

The store carries accessories for your home such as lamps, trays, frames and other high-end decor items.

Mansour and her family spend a lot of time at Liberty Center and knew it was the prime location for the first Zaanwood store.

“It’s like home to us at Liberty Center,” Mansour said. “We are here a lot.”

Zaanwood had a soft opening on April 7 and is planning a grand opening on May 28 complete with a ribbon cutting and refreshments for customers.

“The feedback we have so far from the community has been great. Especially on the things we design,” Mansour said.

MORE DETAILS

What: Zaanwood Furniture & Decor

Where: 7527 Gibson St. Liberty Twp.

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday