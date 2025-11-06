Longtime West Chester Twp. trustee unseated in election

“I still haven’t wrapped my head around it. I’m floating.”

In her first bid for public office, Ortiz was the top vote getter in the race, receiving 8,216 or 27.1 of all votes cast, according to final, unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections. Incumbent Lee Wong received 7,916 votes or 26.1 percent.

Welch followed, with 7,350 votes or 24.3 percent; followed by Alyssa Louagie, who received 6,827 votes or 22.5 percent.

“My vision has always been West Chester making decisions that are resident focused – better roads, better intersection, becoming more walkable, better parks and working with our schools,’’ said Ortiz, a veterinarian and mother of two young daughters.

Ortiz said she is ‘thrilled to learn from and work with (trustees) Ann Becker and Lee Wong whom she joins in January.

“They have a lot of knowledge to bring and I have some new ideas too, for West Chester. I want to make sure that on day one I’m ready to step in and get things done.”

Welch said he was surprised he lost his seat after serving 12 years on the board, but is taking a philosophical approach to the loss.

“The way I look at it – I worked hard at that job and I did my best to do in-depth research on the issues. People decided they wanted something else,’’ Welch said.

“Loss is a fact of life. We have to be able to take the loss to be a better person. I’ll serve up the rest of my time here and see how it goes.”

Welch said he’s “looking forward to spending time on other things. I have about 20 hours a week now to do other things.

“I’m good. I’m looking forward to spending time on other things. I wish the board all the best.”

Welch said he might show up at future meetings next year – but this time on the other side of the deis.