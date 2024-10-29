Longtime patient gifts artwork to local business that helped him with knee, hip issues

“In a business like ours, we not only work with folks to get them better, but we become a resource for them, and they come back,” he said. “When you have those kinds of connections, it’s pretty special.”

A patient named Roger, who asked this reporter not to use his last name for privacy, gifted the underwater aquatic art to his care team.

“With this picture as an example in Roger’s case, we know we’ve made a connection. It’s not just us to them; it’s them to us, and that’s so impactful for us,” Zulia said.

Roger first became a patient at Oxford Physical Therapy Centers more than two decades ago, and he’s been a scuba diver a little longer than he’s been a patient. He will also be featured on the “Direct Access to Oxford Physical Therapy Podcast.”

Roger has been treated for numerous musculoskeletal issues with his knee and hip.

“It’s never about an individual episode, it’s trying to make sure we change people’s lives for the better, using our talents as physical therapists. That’s the cool thing, because when you see them again, and you see what they’ve done, it’s the trophy. The goal is to get people back to the things that they love to do, and you take a personal interest in that. There’s a lot of pride when somebody comes in and says, ‘Here, I just want to show you what I’ve done. Thank you for helping me do it.’” Zulia said. “They are sharing their world with us, and it’s so gratifying.”

“The gift of his photo is more a show of his graciousness, and I’ll tell you it lights up the whole clinic,” said Lisa DeBord, physical therapist and clinic manager at Oxford Physical Therapy Centers. “It’s also a talking piece when other patients walk in, and we get to share that it’s from a patient who appreciates our services.”

Oxford Physical Therapy Centers has been in the community for 33 years. The original location in Oxford has grown into 12 offices across the Tri-state. There are eight locations in Southwest Ohio and four locations in Northern Kentucky. Zulia founded the company with Ken Rusche.