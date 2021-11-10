Longtime Monroe police officer dies; was a Korean War veteran

“He was always there to help,” his daughter-in-law said. “That’s the legacy he leaves. No matter the challenges you have in your own life, don’t forget to help someone else.”

Maples was awarded a Purple Heart while in the Army, After transitioning into civilian life, he continued to serve his community as sergeant with the Monroe Police Department for 19 years and worked for Miami Carey, a local manufacturer, for 20 years.

He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and sharing coffee and conversation with his buddies at the Meijer Cafe, which has closed. Maples said it’s difficult for the family to shop at Meijer without thinking about Ralph.

“Ralph is everywhere,” she said. “His presence is very well known.”

In addition to his parents, Noah Sr. and Lonzie, he is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Janice, brothers Neal Maples, Noah Maples Jr., Paul Maples, Ronnie Maples: sisters, Mary Louise (Midge) Suttles, Jean Begley, and Edith Gravitt.

He is survived by his children, Robert (Geri) Maples, Lisa (William) Cantrell, and Tara (Mitch) Miller and sister Carrie Martin.

Visitation will be from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roger Green officiating. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery.