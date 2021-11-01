Long-time Hamilton Police officer dies

A long-time Hamilton Police officer has died, the department announced over the weekend.
Through social media, Hamilton police said Saturday, “It is with great sadness, that we inform you of the passing of Detective Mel Gray.”
Gray has been member of the department since 1990, “and will be missed by all of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” according to the post. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
