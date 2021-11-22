Long-time business advocate Joe Hinson wins hall of fame honors

In 2020 Hinson’s chamber won “Ohio’s Best Chamber of Commerce Award” from Ohio Business Magazine.

The induction into the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana regional hall of fame is more than deserved for a tireless business advocate who would rather see a deal come to reality than bask in the spotlight, said Patti Alderson, founder of both the Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty and the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty.

“Joe is a visionary, yet he does not seek attention,” she said.

“Joe is a true professional. He has played a powerful role in the development of West Chester and Liberty Townships through his commitment to our business communities (and) is definitely a tremendous gift to our region. He is very deserving of being inducted into the Business Hall of Fame,” said Alderson, herself a former hall inductee.

Criteria for the Business Hall of Fame include choosing those who have “exhibited an entrepreneurial or risk-taking spirit with outstanding achievements … and has accomplished something of landmark proportions … (while) adhered to high moral and ethical principles.”

Tom Daskalakis, chief administrative officer of UC Health West Chester Hospital and part of the Hall of Fame selection committee said, “Joe was a unanimous choice for the Business Hall of Fame. He checked all the boxes. Joe has been an instrumental catalyst for growing the I-75 corridor. He has a great knack for connecting people and possibilities.”

Hinson said of his award: “I am humbled and honored by this recognition, especially being part of the first chamber of commerce in our industry to be recognized in Greater Butler and Warren Counties, in the history of this award.”

“The Hall of Fame designation is a testament to our chamber team, members and staff — past and present — and our business and community leaders. We have worked diligently to create a vibrant and inclusive epicenter for business that has received regional, national, and global notoriety,” he said.