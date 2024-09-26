Fairfield to fix location of water main breaks; road to close 90 days

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Detours will be posted, redirecting traffic around to Pleasant Avenue.

Over the last 15 years there have been more than 25 water main breaks in the area, said Adam Sackenheim, Fairfield’s public utilities director.

“That equates to a break for every 280 feet of pipe within the project area,’’ Sackenheim said.

“About half of the time when these breaks occur, water pressures and water availability are disrupted for local customers – including most residents living in the Monastery subdivision.”

Unlike many of Fairfield’s subdivisions, only one water pipeline feeds to the community.

“The frequency of breakage is the primary driver for this water system improvement project,” Sackenheim said.

In conjunction with the Gray Road project, contingency dollars – if available – may be used to establish a new, 200-foot connection between Ambassador Drive and Pleasant Avenue.

That’s being done because a short section of water piping is starting to fail on Pleasant Avenue between Calumet Way and Hunter Road, Sackenheim said.

Recent breaks in the area where piping is starting to fail has resulted in flooded yards on Ambassador Drive, associated damage, and insurance claims.

Once that new connection is finished, roughly 750 feet of old pipe along the west side of Pleasant Avenue between Calumet and Hunter will be abandoned, Sackenheim said.

The work should ensure proper water pressure and proper volume of water available in nearby fire hydrants.