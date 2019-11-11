Det. Jorge DelRio dies of injuries in shooting after 30 years on the force

A public visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.

His funeral also will be at the UD Arena Tuesday at noon.

DelRio was shot twice and critically injured Monday evening while serving a drug-related warrant as part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force.

A medic was requested to a house in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road, but due to the severity of his injuries, officers drove DelRio to Grandview Medical Center in a marked cruiser.

On Wednesday, Biehl announced that DelRio’s injuries were “not survivable.”

“After a life of dedicated public service, Jorge will continue to give of himself to the greater community by being an organ donor upon his death,” Biehl said in an updated media release.

Officers were seen gathering Thursday morning at Grandview Medical Center for an “honor walk” recognizing DelRio for donating his organs.

DelRio joined the Dayton Police Department in 1989. In May 2000, he became a DEA task force officer in the narcotics bureau.

“His work had impact regionally, nationally, and international,” Biehl said during a press conference Tuesday. “He was that good at what he did. He loved what he did.”

DelRio received seven written commendations, two letters of appreciation and one unit citation during his career.

