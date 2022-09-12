Local YMCAs celebrate Welcome Week, target unity in communities

The Y joins with other YMCAs nationwide to bring together residents in a spirit of unity. Welcome Week elevates a growing movement of communities that embrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of the country. The event is an opportunity for neighbors — both immigrants and native-born residents — to get to know each other and celebrate what unites communities.

Great Miami Valley YMCA CEO Mike Bramer said Welcome Week, which runs from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, “is demonstrating that in places large and small, rural and urban, people of all backgrounds are coming together to create stronger communities.”