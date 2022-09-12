Local YMCAs celebrate Welcome Week, target unity in communities

Great Miami Valley YMCA will host its annual Welcome Week starting Monday at their Butler County locations.
The Y joins with other YMCAs nationwide to bring together residents in a spirit of unity. Welcome Week elevates a growing movement of communities that embrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of the country. The event is an opportunity for neighbors — both immigrants and native-born residents — to get to know each other and celebrate what unites communities.
Great Miami Valley YMCA CEO Mike Bramer said Welcome Week, which runs from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, “is demonstrating that in places large and small, rural and urban, people of all backgrounds are coming together to create stronger communities.”
“It is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents, and colleagues, and to make our towns more welcoming to newcomers and to everyone who calls our community home,” he said.
During Welcome Week, the branches of the Great Miami Valley YMCA are open to the public. A valid ID and a parent or legal guardian are required to stay with children under the age of 18 years old.
Great Miami Valley YMCA locations include Atrium Family YMCA, East Butler Family YMCA, Fairfield Family YMCA, Fitton Family YMCA, the Historic Hamilton Central YMCA, and the Middletown Area Family YMCA.
For additional information, visit our website at www.gmvymca.org.
