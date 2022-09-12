journal-news logo
X

Local YMCAs celebrate Welcome Week, target unity in communities

Sean Brown, senior director of Camp Campbell Gard outdoor education, observes climbers on the Great Miami Valley YMCA's high ropes course now open at Camp Campbell Gard on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, on Augspurger Road in St. Clair Township. The course stands nearly fifty feet tall with three levels of elements ranging in difficulty. There is also a climbing wall, zip line, giant swing and more. The course has a universal access system allowing participants with all abilities, including those in wheel chairs, the opportunity to experience it. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Sean Brown, senior director of Camp Campbell Gard outdoor education, observes climbers on the Great Miami Valley YMCA's high ropes course now open at Camp Campbell Gard on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, on Augspurger Road in St. Clair Township. The course stands nearly fifty feet tall with three levels of elements ranging in difficulty. There is also a climbing wall, zip line, giant swing and more. The course has a universal access system allowing participants with all abilities, including those in wheel chairs, the opportunity to experience it. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
16 minutes ago
Branches of the Great Miami Valley YMCA are open to the public this week and aim to embrace new Americans

Great Miami Valley YMCA will host its annual Welcome Week starting Monday at their Butler County locations.

The Y joins with other YMCAs nationwide to bring together residents in a spirit of unity. Welcome Week elevates a growing movement of communities that embrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of the country. The event is an opportunity for neighbors — both immigrants and native-born residents — to get to know each other and celebrate what unites communities.

Great Miami Valley YMCA CEO Mike Bramer said Welcome Week, which runs from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, “is demonstrating that in places large and small, rural and urban, people of all backgrounds are coming together to create stronger communities.”

“It is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents, and colleagues, and to make our towns more welcoming to newcomers and to everyone who calls our community home,” he said.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Great Miami Valley YMCA has assumed operations of the D. Russel Lee Child Development Center at Butler Tech, resulting in expanded educational opportunities for students.

Credit: Contributed

The Great Miami Valley YMCA has assumed operations of the D. Russel Lee Child Development Center at Butler Tech, resulting in expanded educational opportunities for students.

Credit: Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
The Great Miami Valley YMCA has assumed operations of the D. Russel Lee Child Development Center at Butler Tech, resulting in expanded educational opportunities for students.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

During Welcome Week, the branches of the Great Miami Valley YMCA are open to the public. A valid ID and a parent or legal guardian are required to stay with children under the age of 18 years old.

Great Miami Valley YMCA locations include Atrium Family YMCA, East Butler Family YMCA, Fairfield Family YMCA, Fitton Family YMCA, the Historic Hamilton Central YMCA, and the Middletown Area Family YMCA.

For additional information, visit our website at www.gmvymca.org.

Combined ShapeCaption
Daniel Jameson, representing Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities, climbs on the Great Miami Valley YMCA's high ropes course now open at Camp Campbell Gard Wednesday, May 15, 2019 on Augspurger Road in St. Clair Township. The course stands nearly fifty feet tall with three levels of elements ranging in difficulty. There is also a climbing wall, zip line, giant swing and more. The course has a universal access system allowing participants with all abilities, including those in wheel chairs, the opportunity to experience it. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Daniel Jameson, representing Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities, climbs on the Great Miami Valley YMCA's high ropes course now open at Camp Campbell Gard Wednesday, May 15, 2019 on Augspurger Road in St. Clair Township. The course stands nearly fifty feet tall with three levels of elements ranging in difficulty. There is also a climbing wall, zip line, giant swing and more. The course has a universal access system allowing participants with all abilities, including those in wheel chairs, the opportunity to experience it. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Daniel Jameson, representing Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities, climbs on the Great Miami Valley YMCA's high ropes course now open at Camp Campbell Gard Wednesday, May 15, 2019 on Augspurger Road in St. Clair Township. The course stands nearly fifty feet tall with three levels of elements ranging in difficulty. There is also a climbing wall, zip line, giant swing and more. The course has a universal access system allowing participants with all abilities, including those in wheel chairs, the opportunity to experience it. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Middletown’s experiment: No class day lets students, teachers explore...
2
Hamilton considers another incentive for Rossville Flats project
3
National VOA Museum of Broadcasting to present ‘Journalism: The Oxygen...
4
Hamilton seeks funds to help with repaving, new water mains: What they...
5
Bengals fans, disappointed by Super Bowl loss, excited for another...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top