Local woman’s book offers hope to those with schizophrenia and their families

Snow-Griffin, now retired, had a practice in West Chester Twp. for three decades. Her son, married and successfully employed, goes by Jacob in the book and is recovered from schizophrenia.

Two decades ago, Snow-Griffin didn’t think such recovery was possible, “because my experience and training in graduate was schizophrenia was something that was going to be a lifetime problem and he would probably be institutionalized or heavily sedated all his life,” she said.

“But so much research has come out since the 1970s and a lot of good scientific information, and treatment methods,” she said. “According to the American Psychology Association 2014 guidelines, he has met recovery.”

He still takes medication, and meets with a therapist when he needs to, but he meets the APA’s four standards for recovery: He is able to take good care of himself physically; he has a stable and safe home; he has a job where he is making an important contribution to the world; and he participates in social activities and has a supportive community around him.

Some 60 percent of people with schizophrenia meet recovery standards within 10 years, she said.

Her son, 39, has been married more than a decade and works in the computer field.

Medications have improved, and client-centered treatment teams, which can be led by patients themselves, have been successful, she said.

The book can be purchased at the Strauss Gallery and Gift Shop, 222 High St., in Hamilton; Barnes & Noble in West Chester; Amazon.com; and triggerhub.org. She has a website where she blogs, lindasnow-griffinphd.com.

