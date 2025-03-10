Local student robotics center leader wins state honors for helping youth

Nichols, who runs the Paul George STEM Center that opened in October, was honored by ServeOhio’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism for his more than two decades of educating grade school, high school and young adults from throughout Greater Cincinnati about robotics.

OhioServe officials described Nichols as a “a dedicated lead mentor for the Lakota Robotics team, inspiring middle and high school students from 13 different school districts to push the boundaries of innovation.”

“Through countless hours of mentorship, he has guided students in designing, building, and programming robots to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition, an international challenge that fosters STEM excellence and teamwork. In 2024, Jimmy’s leadership and vision culminated in the opening of the Paul George STEM Center, a permanent home for the Lakota Robotics team and a hub for future STEM learning opportunities,” said commission officials.

“His unwavering commitment to volunteerism has not only shaped the next generation of engineers and innovators but has also built a lasting legacy of education, creativity, and community impact” their award announcement stated.

Nichols said he was more than surprised by the honor, which his students recently sprang on him during his weekly STEM Center meeting with students.

“I didn’t know a school parent had nominated me,” said Nichols. “It was extremely shocking and not expected at all.”

Each of the seven state winners receive $1,000 for their programs and Nichols said the funds will go directly into further improving the new STEM Center, which is now housed in a renovated church.

The building’s classrooms and labs have 28,000 square feet of learning space compared to the center’s old headquarters in a Lakota portable classroom facility that provided only 2,000 square feet.

The center’s founder, Paul George, was a retired Procter & Gamble engineer who spent 27 years volunteering for the FIRST Robotics organization at the national level and was co-leader of the Lakota Robotics Program. George passed from cancer in 2020 but left behind the funds for his beloved Lakota Robotics 1038 club to purchase the church property at 6856 Dimmick Road.

The Paul George STEM Center’s first public open house in October celebrated its new home.

The center enrolls more than 80 school-age students from area public and private schools in its after-school programs and more information is available at its website.