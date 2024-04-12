Local singer and actor gets top billing in ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

Higgins said “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” was the first musical she saw on Broadway.

“So, I just feel really connected,,” she said.

Higgins is a long-time Hamiltonian who grew up in local theater. She has held various roles in Hamilton Rotary productions, and for Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre shows.

In addition to the lead role in “Beautiful,” she has also spends time performing regularly at Kings Island. She works there in summer, fall, and winter – singing and dancing.

Higgins went to school for Musical Theatre at the University of Northern Colorado, and she graduated in 2020. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 2016.

“I feel like I have an amazing community, and support that I don’t know that I would ever have had if I hadn’t done local theater. I’ve been performing in Hamilton from age 8 to 18. So, it was like I had 10 years of support, and I have people who have come alongside of me as I was growing and learning,” Higgins said.

One way she gives back to the Hamilton community is by choreographing the Middle School Show Choir. She said working with the youth has been a rewarding experience.

“Going back there is my idea of recycling, giving back to my community, and being there for those kids, because that’s the kind of thing that I experienced, and I would love for those kids to experience the same things that I have,” said Higgins.

Higgins said she definitely felt a lot of love and support from friends, family, and community members when she announced that she would be Carole King in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

“The overwhelming support felt bigger than anything I had ever experienced, and I just realized that it’s all those people who have been there for me, and I’ve been there for them throughout my whole theater career with Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre, Hamilton High School, and Hamilton Rotary, all of those,” Higgins said.

In making the role of Carole King her own, Higgins reflects on a line from the show.

“She says this line that she’s just a normal person, and that is a really cool way of looking at her, because she is such an icon. So, it’s like she is just a normal person who loves creating music, and that’s been a good perspective in shaping the role,” Higgins said.

Instead of being a Carole King impersonator, Higgins said she’s able to put her own spin on the role, by singing how she sings, and making Carole’s character her own.

“I can sound similar to her, but I also love that I have the ability to sing like I sing, and have fun with it, too,” she said.

Her favorite Carole King song is “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” and she looks forward to singing it in the show.

“Anytime I get to sing that is probably my favorite,” she said.

This is Higgins’ first time performing with Cincinnati Landmark Productions, but she said it quickly felt like community, where everybody’s ready to do the show.

Coming out of the pandemic, Higgins said she’s been able to spend more time focusing on professional theater work.

“It’s nice to be in theater, because your social life can be that life as well, and you make close friends so quickly. It’s really nice to immediately go to a community and feel safe, and loved there,” Higgins said.

HOW TO GO

What: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical starring Sydney Higgins

When: April 17 through May 12; Show times are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Where: Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Pl., Cincinnati

Cost: The cost of tickets for adults is $33; tickets for seniors/students are $30 (plus applicable ticketing fees if purchased online.)

More info.: To purchase tickets, go to clpshows.org or call 513-241-6550.