Local schools see students rally behind stricken Buffalo Bills football player

“We are doing this because we are constantly tying in learning with the real world. Children are having great discussions and their thoughts/writing are amazing,” said Wagonfield.

“Additionally, this is a good opportunity for us to not just talk about the news, but do something about it. Kindness has prevailed in mysterious and wonderful ways since Monday night across the globe.”

“And it is a perfect time for us to discuss kindness and how individually and together we can make a difference. Children naturally have such wonderful compassion and I am honored to be able to witness this compassion daily. I just made an announcement a bit ago about Damar waking up and the entire school erupted in applause,” she said.

At Fairfield Schools, Kimberly Hauer, director of human resources, said Hamlin’s near-death during an NFL game “has impacted our entire community.”

“Our Fairfield family wanted to have a way to show Damar and his family - both his personal family and football family - that we stand united behind them on the road to recovery.”

“There are no greater lessons for our students to learn than the importance of showing compassion to others and how to rally behind someone in need of help,” said Hauer.