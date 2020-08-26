Local Red Cross disaster workers sent to assist storm victims in the south

The volunteers are headed to Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Mississippi in response to Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura and the number of volunteers continues to grow, said Marita Salkowski, communications and marketing director for the Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross.

She said the Red Cross has pre-positioned relief supplies and more than 400 trained disaster workers are ready to provide emergency shelter and other disaster relief to those living along the Gulf Coast.