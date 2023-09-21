FALL EVENTS GUIDE: Things to do in Butler County

Fall begins Saturday and the calendar is full of local events while the region can still enjoy some warmer weather.

Liberty Township Fall Festival at Liberty Park: Saturday, Sept. 23

Community members can enjoy fall fun for the entire family during the Liberty Twp. Fall Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Park. The event will feature activities for all ages, including live entertainment and inflatables as well as a free craft for guests to make. Local vendors and food trucks will be on-site.

Liberty Park is located at 6757 Yankee Road. Admission is free.

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down at RiversEdge: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite will be at RiversEdge Amphitheater this weekend.

On Friday, the music will begin at 5 p.m. and the concerts will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. A two-day general admission pass is $115. Single day tickets are available for $75 on Friday and $90 on Saturday. Children ages 6 and younger are free (must be accompanied by an adult at all times).

Hamilton’s signature RiversEdge event will feature multiple bands over two days, including a headlining performance by David Shaw and the Revivalists on Saturday evening.

New this year, following the RiversEdge concerts, there will be Midnight Sessions on Friday and Saturday at Pohlman Lanes & Entertainment Complex at 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd. This is a separate, ticked event. Tickets are $20 for each session. Ages 21 and up. Hans Williams will perform at Midnight Sessions at midnight Friday and Black Joe Lewis will play on Saturday.

Trenton Fall Festival: Saturday, Sept. 23

Trenton-area residents are invited to kick off the start of fall during the Trenton Fall Festival at Trenton Community Park from 2:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Guests can check out the classic car show from 3- 6 p.m., and there will also be fireworks by Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks to cap off the evening. Admission is free. Southerland will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Trenton Community Park Amphitheater. 50/50 raffle, food trucks and more.

Trenton Community Park is located at 440 Dell Drive in Trenton.

Art Fair at Pyramid Hill: Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24

Creators and art lovers from across the Southwest Ohio region are gearing up for Art Fair, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum’s annual signature event. The two-day festival in Hamilton will feature art, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food trucks and a beer garden.

“For Art Fair this year, because we wanted to bring more people out to the park for our special event, members are free and children 12 and under are free, and people ages 13 and older are only $5 per person, which is half the price of our regular park admission,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, interim executive director at Pyramid Hill.

Art Fair at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sun. As part of the two-day festival, guests can enjoy a day out in the park, in nature, along with all the other festivities that feature art, live music, food and family-friendly activities. Guests can take a leisurely walk and come home with a handmade or handcrafted item such as a piece of jewelry or a new painting.

Pyramid Hill’s address is 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton.

Fall Festival at Niederman Family Farm: Through Oct. 29

Autumn is in the air, and it’s a good time for families to visit Niederman Family Farm’s Fall Festival now through the end of October. Regular gate admission is $19, and a reduced admission is $15, if purchased online, Friday through Sunday. A discounted admission is offered on Thursday nights and is $13, if purchased online and $15 at the gate.

The price of admission includes everything inside, including a corn maze, a mini-corn maze, an obstacle course, a climbing web, duck races, a visit to the pumpkin patch, a wagon ride, a jumping/bounce pillow, animals, games and more. (Pumpkins, mums, food and more are available for purchase at an additional cost.)

Another thing guests always come back for are the warm, cinnamon sugar donuts, apple cider slushies, and all the traditional fall favorites including kettle corn, cotton candy, hand-dipped caramel apples and fudge as well as jams and jellies.

Fairfield Footlighters to present Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’: Friday through Sunday

Fairfield Footlighters has William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at the Fairfield Community Arts Center this weekend.

“There’s a really great message in the story about just how beautiful it is to be alive, and how we can all choose to surround ourselves with people who make us happy,” said Kate Brauer-Bell, the show’s director.

It’s on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for a total of four shows. Tickets are $15.

“The Tempest” is an age-old tale of romance, adventure, villainy, and drunken foolishness on the high seas.

Steeped in magic and illusion, the tale begins on the high seas where a noble ship is in peril. The ship carries King Alonsoof Naples and his son, Prince Ferdinand, along with members of their court who are all returning from the wedding of the King’s daughter Claribel to the King of Tunis.

Fall Family Fun Weekends at Brown’s Family Farm Market

Brown’s Family Farm Market has launched its annual Fall Family Fun Weekends. The market is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and all of the free farm activities are available during this time. Family Fund Weekend Activities are from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only. There are endless things to do on the farm this fall, including hayrides, barrel train rides, a corn maze, farm animals, picnic areas, rock pits and much more. Plus, there’s a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch and sunflower fields to enjoy.

General admission is free. Items are available for purchase. Some activities have a small fee. Hayrides are $5 per person, and ages 2 and under are free. Barrel train rides are $3 per rider, or 2 rides for $5. (Ride tickets are cash only and may be purchased at the on-site ticket booth.) Food trucks are on-site and they change weekly. Credit cards are accepted at the farm market.

Brown’s Family Farm Market is located at 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross Twp.

Germantown Pretzel Festival: This weekend

The 43rd annual Germantown Pretzel Festival is 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday at Veteran’s Memorial Park. it has shopping vendors, live music, entertainment and lots of different types of pretzels.

The festival was founded in 1980 by Lester Peck, who had a vision to create a German-themed festival for the community. Susan Miller, president of the festival, said his family has had a pretzel booth at the festival ever since.

This year, the festival has 140 vendors, compared to 111 last year. There are many craft vendors featuring everything from metal work and jewelry to tumblers and candles. Food vendors have soft pretzels, pretzel candy, pretzel desserts, pretzels on a stick and much more.

Veterans Memorial Park is at 190 W Warren St., Germantown.

Jack-O-Lantern Junction at EnterTRAINment Junction: Through Oct. 31

Jack-O-Lantern Junction at EnterTRAINment Junction is open weekdays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays noon-6 p.m. Attraction pricing starts at $9.95 and children ages 2 and younger are free.

Jack-O-Lantern Junction features an indoor, no-scare walk-through trick-or-treat maze featuring kid-friendly ghosts, skeletons, cobwebs and multiple treat stations. It also has a Halloween crafts’ area for kids, a talking pumpkin, and a Halloweenville miniature animated display. Outside, there are Halloween themed hand-cranked train cars and an electric train ride (weather permitting). During Jack-O-Lantern Junction, the main train display has areas that are decorated for Halloween and there’s a “ghost train.”

EnterTRAINment Junction’s other celebrated attractions will also be open, including the world’s largest indoor model train display, a giant kids’ play area, an amazing interactive replica of historic Coney Island amusement park, the “weird and wacky” A-Maze-N FunHouse with a mirror maze, a tilted room and other illusions, the world’s most complete collection of marbles and the American Railroading Museum.

Southwest Ohio Philharmonic Patriotic Concert: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

The Southwest Ohio Philharmonic will perform a free outdoor, patriotic concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at Corwin Nixon Park with special guest and featured soloist, Michael Williams, a 2023 “American Idol” finalist.

Williams, a Mason resident and an Top-20 “American Idol” finalist will sing several selections that he performed on the television show earlier this year.

Sponsored by the City of Mason, the concert, conducted by Michael Chertock, will include patriotic favorites along with “Superman” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” to name a few. in Corwin Nixon Park is located at 6249 Mason Montgomery Road in Mason.

Additionally, the Northern Cincinnati Youth Orchestras will perform prior to the concert at 5 p.m. (In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the Mason Middle School Auditorium.)

Saved by the 90s Anniversary Concert at Fitton Center: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

One standout performance at the Fitton Center this month will be “Saved by the 90s” Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Fitton Family Theater. As part of the Fitton Showstopper Series, the concert will help to celebrate the Fitton Center’s 30th anniversary season. Tickets are $35 for members and $43 for non-members.

“We’re a child of the 1990s, and to celebrate our 30th birthday, we’ve got a fantastic ‘Saved by the 90s’ show coming in from New York. This is an all 1990′s show with all the great 90′s tunes that you’ll remember,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director at the Fitton Center. “This is our birthday party. We opened in 1993, so in 2023, we are celebrating our 30th anniversary.”

This list was compiled by Ginny McCabe, contributing writer.