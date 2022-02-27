Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Local financial adviser says of Ukraine crisis: ‘Now is not the time to panic’

FILE - The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks wavered between small gains and losses last week as the crisis in Ukraine remained tense. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

caption arrowCaption
FILE - The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks wavered between small gains and losses last week as the crisis in Ukraine remained tense. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

News
By Rick McCrabb
39 minutes ago

On the heels of Russia attacking Ukraine last week, a financial adviser with First Financial Bank said “now is not the time to panic” regarding your financial investments.

Chris Hagedorn, director of research and portfolio strategy for First Financial, was one of the keynote speakers Friday at the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast Luncheon that was delayed earlier this month due to inclement weather.

After his presentation at the Windamere Event Venue, Hagedorn was asked what impact investors may see in the stock market based on the world events.

He said these type of military actions traditionally receive “a really emotional kind of response” from investors.

But, as he likes to say, “Events come and go. Cycles are forever.”

He said the cycle is influenced by and rooted back to the fundamentals.

“We only care about the event to the extent that it influences the cycle itself,” he said. “These events don’t change the pre-established trends within a cycle.”

Those trends, he said, include that inflation is “entrenched” and growth is likely to “moderate.”

Hagedorn said investors should step back and consider two things: Have the events changed your long-term financial goals and can you accept the volatility in the market.

“Short-term volatility is the price you pay for long-term returns,” he said. “Now is not the time to panic. You don’t want to pull the trigger and do something emotional.”

On Friday, stocks extended gains as traders eyed the latest developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the world’s response.

The S&P 500 advanced more than 1.6%, rising further after a 1.5% jump on Thursday. The Dow and Nasdaq also built on Thursday’s gains to add more than 1% on Friday.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Butler Co. man loses pounds, gains perspective after...
2
Cyber security concerns as Russia attacks Ukraine: Butler County is no...
3
Hamilton Craft and Cocktail Quest continues to expand
4
Oxford asks residents what they desire: Affordable housing...
5
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-75 in West Chester

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top