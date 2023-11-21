Local farm market enjoying new freedom from finished road closure

LIBERTY TWP. — Jen Kummerle is fond of her property’s signage touting her family-owned, natural farm food market but she’s not going to miss looking at one sign that has plagued her business in recent months — “Road Closed.”

Road construction, which had closed west-bound traffic to the popular co-op market for months along busy Princeton Road in Butler County’s Liberty Twp., finished last week and Kummerle’s said she’s noticed an immediate jump in customers at her Liberty Farm Market.

Housed in a converted industrial barn on 120 acres, the farm market’s eclectic mix of Ohio-raised grass-fed meats, fresh produce, wines, vitamins, hard-to-find fish and naturally produced snacks has a loyal and growing following five years after opening.

“To us, it’s our passion and we enjoy supporting small local farms,” said Kummerle, who co-manages the market with her husband Kip.

The co-op mission of the market in providing other, like-minded organic ranchers and farmers a local, non-big box grocer retail outlet in a unique rural setting is a driving vision, she said.

“We like the fact that these small farms are working really hard to supply the community and we just hope we are an outlet for that.”

It’s the variety of naturally produced foods – including Ohio-raised Wagyu premium steaks, bison, chicken, pork and rare types of frozen fish - that keeps Monroe resident Megan Turner coming back.

“I love that I can buy local foods — at least from Ohio or Indiana — so I come here to support the local economy and it puts some money back around here,” said Turner, whose young daughter took a post-shopping break to climb the market’s local playground equipment next to a pen of goats available for customer viewing.

The farm grounds also include a small banquet hall for rent and periodically a food truck offering another vendor’s menu. Artist showings, craft classes and wine-tastings are also regularly featured.

Leticia Engardio of Liberty Twp. is a regular and happy to see the east-bound Princeton Road traffic option restored to the market.

“They have a good selection of meats that are grass-fed and organic,” said Engardio. “I’m looking for foods that don’t have a lot of preservatives and tainting with genetic (alterations) and they have a good selection.”

“And they also offer (musical) entertainment and festivals and they also support local businesses. It’s nice because they are helping the community too.”

Unlike some Butler County local farm markets, Liberty Farm Marketplace doesn’t close during the winter months allowing for a non-grocery store chain option for customers.

“We’re different from the big box stores because we like to think of ourselves as a community gathering place,” said Kummerle.

More information on Liberty Farm Market is available at its website, libertyfarmmarket.com.