LIVE COVERAGE: President Biden visits SW Ohio today

His visit has led to Fairfield City Schools being closed today. Officials with the district had concerns about traffic issues and student safety with the road closures and a higher amount of drivers in the area, especially at speech time, which is 3:30 p.m. today.

His exact travel route is secure and will not be disclosed.

The administration’s announcement this week of making more than $3 billion available from the bipartisan infrastructure bill is what he is here to speak about.

The scheduled event at UPM will include public remarks where Biden “will call on Congress to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” according to the White House.

The president will see new additive manufacturing technologies, or 3D printing, at work while he is visiting UPM.

Biden is expected to be in the area at 1 p.m. when Air Force One is set to land at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The presidential motorcade will convoy north to United Performance Metals, which means roads on his path will close as he moved to Hamilton.

UPM officials did not field media inquiries about the president’s visit but posted on United Performance Metal’s Facebook page that they were “honored” by Biden’s visit.