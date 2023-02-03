Little Miami River leak wasn’t sewage, Hamilton County Health testing to find source

LOVELAND — After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River near and south of downtown Loveland, Hamilton County Public Health announced a leak flowing into the river was not caused by a sewer line break.
The Metropolitan Sewer District tested and determined the leak was not sewage; HCPH said there has been no environmental impact from the leak, but the agency plans to continue testing to determine the source of it.
All residents were initially advised to avoid any activities in and around the river and to keep children and pets away from the water after the county believed “considerable” amounts of sewage had leaked into the Little Miami.
“While the expectation for recreational activity in the river is low this time of year, we are issuing this notice out of an abundance of caution,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. “It’s important to keep children, pets and those with compromised immune systems away from water.”
Lots of wildlife is known to inhabit the impacted area including deer, coyotes, beavers, woodpeckers and bald eagles.
