BreakingNews
Nancy Nix named new Butler County auditor
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Little Miami River leak wasn’t sewage, Hamilton County Health testing to find source

News
By Felicia Jordan, Christian LeDuc, WCPO
12 minutes ago

LOVELAND — After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River near and south of downtown Loveland, Hamilton County Public Health announced a leak flowing into the river was not caused by a sewer line break.

The Metropolitan Sewer District tested and determined the leak was not sewage; HCPH said there has been no environmental impact from the leak, but the agency plans to continue testing to determine the source of it.

All residents were initially advised to avoid any activities in and around the river and to keep children and pets away from the water after the county believed “considerable” amounts of sewage had leaked into the Little Miami.

“While the expectation for recreational activity in the river is low this time of year, we are issuing this notice out of an abundance of caution,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. “It’s important to keep children, pets and those with compromised immune systems away from water.”

Lots of wildlife is known to inhabit the impacted area including deer, coyotes, beavers, woodpeckers and bald eagles.

In Other News
1
Former Forest Fair Mall demolition likely still on
2
Nancy Nix named new Butler County auditor
3
Hamilton plans to text residents about power outages
4
Family of woman whose throat was wounded files lawsuit against...
5
5 questions: Meet Middletown Schools’ new leader

About the Author

Felicia Jordan, Christian LeDuc
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top