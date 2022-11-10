List: Butler County Veterans Day events today and Friday

Fairfield Twp.

The Fairfield Twp. Veterans Day observance starts at 11:30 a.m. today, Nov. 10 at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road. (Ret.) Chief Master Sgt. Ray Snedegar, who was the chief loadmaster at Saigon Airport in 1975 for Operation Baby Lift, will be the featured speaker and John Lomax, who recently retired from WKRC, will serve as master of ceremonies. There will be proclamation honoring all local service members adopted by the Fairfield Twp. Trustees Shannon Hartkemeyer, Michael Berding and Joe McAbee. Then a proclamation will be presented to Cpl. Daniel Whitney, a Korean War veteran who recently celebrated his 90th birthday. A color guard comprised of students from the Butler Tech/D. Russel Lee Criminal Justice Program will present the colors accompanied by “The Star Spangled Banner” performed by the “Rhythm Express” from Fairfield’s Creekside Middle School. The chorus will lead the audience in singing “God Bless America” at the closing after the playing of “Taps” by Fairfield High School senior Gabriel Sander. Fred Valerius, spokesperson for the Veterans Memorial Committee, will present an update on the Memorial Project.

Before the ceremony, there will be a parade from Fairfield East Elementary north on Morris Road past Fairfield North Elementary and end at Community Christian Church. A number of veterans will be transported on a variety of vehicles. The parade line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. and students from East Elementary will line the school’s north driveway to give the veterans a send off when the parade moves out at 11 a.m.

Hanover Twp.

The Board of Trustees and the Park/Veterans Committee of Hanover Twp. have organized the township’s annual Veterans Day ceremony that starts at 11 a.m. Friday in the Veterans Memorial Area of the Hanover Twp. Park at the intersection of Old Oxford Road and Morman Road. The keynote speaker will be Lt. Col. Eric Cring, U.S. Air Force. Other speakers: Helen Rogers, U.S. Marine Corps League and Ohio Rep. Sara Carruthers. Local veterans will be placing a ceremonial dedication wreath at the Veterans Memorial. In addition, a special presentation of “Taps” will be performed by a Talawanda High School Band trumpeter. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Pipe and Drum Corps led by Lt. Dennis Adams will participate. After the ceremony, the committee will be hosting a reception for veterans and guests at the Hanover Twp. Community Center, 2595 Old Oxford Road across from the park.

Miami University

Miami University Regionals will honor active military personnel and veterans on Friday as part of Veterans Day programs. At 11:30 a.m., the Caring Community Collaborative of Liberty and West Chester townships joins Miami Regionals at Miami’s Voice of America Learning Center for the annual salute to veterans, paying special tribute to veterans’ families this year. The Lakota West High School choir will provide music and presentation of the colors by West Chester police. This year’s keynote speaker is retired Maj. Terry O’Connor, U.S. Air Force. The event is open to the public and a box lunch will be offered to everyone attending as they leave the program. Anyone planning to attend is asked to register to make sure lunch and seating are available for everyone by calling 513-518-6599.

From 6-8 p.m. Friday, the Veterans Day Reflections Dinner will take place in the Harry T. Wilks Conference Center on the Hamilton Campus, presented by the Student Veterans Association Regionals (SVAR) and Regional Veterans Centers. A silent auction will help provide resources for student military veterans, active duty and reserve military students, and military-affiliated students. This event, which includes dinner, a silent auction, and a raffle, is free and open to the public. Register at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/VeteransDinner.