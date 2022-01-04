Light Up Middletown and Middletown Whopla enjoyed success this holiday season

A first-time downtown event enjoyed equal success, said Avinne Kiser, founder of Middletown Holiday Whopla.

The festival featured a Grinch theme and included an ice skating rink, immersive light exhibits, heated igloos with lounge seating, pictures with the Grinch, entertainment from local high school choirs and dance groups, face painting, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, storytime with the elves, Santa’s mailroom, Toys for Tots letter writing to soldiers, nightly holiday character parades, holiday window showcase, adult beverages and themed food specials.

She said visitors were from communities throughout the Dayton and Cincinnati region.

“We proved Middletown can be a destination,” Kiser said. “There was an energy around. There was activity in the streets. It was a tremendous success.”

Kiser plans to make some changes before Whopla 2022 opens next winter. She will start fund-raising earlier, though she met the goal of generating $300,000 in eight months, including $40,000 from Cohen Recycling to offset the cost of installing the electricity to the park.

She said the event had difficulty recruiting volunteers and she hopes to raise enough funds to pay organizations to work at Holiday Whopla 2022.

That money, she said, will “feed the community again” by providing revenue to non-profits.

The Middletown Community Foundation is serving as fiscal agent and all proceeds from Holiday Whopla will help finance future festivals, according to Kiser.

Kiser plans to work with Linda Moorman, who organizes the Santa Parade downtown. The 14th Santa Parade, with two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Professional Fighters League champion Kayla Harrison as grand marshal, served as a kick-off to Holiday Whopla on Nov. 27. Kiser wants to create a float contest among all the local high schools.

After the ice rink is removed, Kiser wants to build a roller rink in the same footprint and have it open by summer. She envisions installing a large-screen TV on the back of the Pendleton Art Center and showing live sporting events.

The rink, she said, would attract those already attending the city’s July 4th celebration, Ohio Balloon Festival and lacrosse and soccer tournaments at Smith Park.

“We don’t need to invite the wheel,” she said. “We just need to create more partnerships with things that are already successful in our town.”

Organizing Middletown Holiday Whopla became Kiser’s full-time job. There were sleepless nights when she wasn’t sure if all her work was worthwhile.

Then she picked up a package addressed to Holiday Whopla at the Middletown post office.

The man behind the counter told Kiser he was a lifelong Middletown resident and Holiday Whopla was “the best thing to happen in the city in decades.”