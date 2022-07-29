Liens for payment of ‘labor, work and materials’ placed against Spooky Nook Sports

Though details of the liens were not referenced in the documents filed with the recorder’s office, the affidavit did state it was “pursuant to a certain contract with Ohio Heavy Equipment LLC,” which does business as Loveland Excavating and Paving out of Fairfield.

The Journal-News has reached out to officials with Spooky Nook, the Jurgensen companies, and Loveland Excavating and Paving, but messages were not returned.

The Spooky Nook at Champion Mill has been in the works for six years, ever since owner Sam Beiler and his team from Pennsylvania came to Hamilton to see the possible second Spooky Nook complex location. The name originates from the street where the Pennsylvania facility resides, and eventually, Beiler told the Journal-News he’d like to open more locations, but those discussions and decisions are several years down the road.

The Hamilton project is a $165 million redevelopment of the former Champion Mill paper mill ― which closed in 2012 ― that bisects North B Street.

