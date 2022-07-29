Liens for payment of ‘labor, work and materials’ placed against Spooky Nook Sports

A pair of Jurgensen Company subsidiaries have placed liens against the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill property.
The liens, which combined are for nearly $33,000, are against Spooky Nook’s Mill 1, the 600,000-square-foot multi-event and sports complex on the west side of North B Street that’s scheduled to be operational by September. Mill 1 is on the east side of North B Street. Mill 2 is where the Champion Mill Conference Center and the Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill are located, and it was where nearly 1,000 people had a first look at the facility on May 19 when the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce hosted the Play Ball Gala.
The Melvin Stone Company, a Jurgensen aggregate distribution facility, and Valley Asphalt Corporation, one of the contractor’s recycled concrete plants, placed liens against 611 N. B St. for work performed, according to a pair of affidavits from the Butler County Recorder’s Office. The liens were recorded on July 19, and filed by an employee of Jurgensen Company, according to the documents.
Specifics on the work performed were not listed in the affidavit, but the Melvin Stone Company issued a $5,815 lien “labor, work, and materials” on May 5. Valley Asphalt’s lien is for $27,054, and the associated “labor, work, and materials” was between April 27 and May 10.
Butler County Port Authority is listed as the owner of the land Spooky Nook at Champion Mill is being constructed.
Though details of the liens were not referenced in the documents filed with the recorder’s office, the affidavit did state it was “pursuant to a certain contract with Ohio Heavy Equipment LLC,” which does business as Loveland Excavating and Paving out of Fairfield.
The Journal-News has reached out to officials with Spooky Nook, the Jurgensen companies, and Loveland Excavating and Paving, but messages were not returned.
The Spooky Nook at Champion Mill has been in the works for six years, ever since owner Sam Beiler and his team from Pennsylvania came to Hamilton to see the possible second Spooky Nook complex location. The name originates from the street where the Pennsylvania facility resides, and eventually, Beiler told the Journal-News he’d like to open more locations, but those discussions and decisions are several years down the road.
The Hamilton project is a $165 million redevelopment of the former Champion Mill paper mill ― which closed in 2012 ― that bisects North B Street.
“The Journal-News has reached out to officials with Spooky Nook, the Jurgensen companies, and Loveland Excavating and Paving, but messages were not returned.”
About the Author