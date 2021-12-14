journal-news logo
Liberty Way ramp closure coming

Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Caption
Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By , Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

The ramp from Liberty Way to westbound Ohio 129 on Interstate 75 will be closed overnight on Thursday for guardrail repairs.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced the Liberty Way ramp at Interstate 75 to westbound Ohio 129 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday for guardrail repairs.

Work continues on the $24 million project to fix the sometimes tricky to navigate interchange. The engineer’s office recently said the work is about 25 to 30% complete and should be complete next fall.

ExploreButler County commissioners balk at $2.5M Liberty Way land buy from The Christ Hospital

Drivers are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly. Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

