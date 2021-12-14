Liberty Way ramp closure coming

The ramp from Liberty Way to westbound Ohio 129 on Interstate 75 will be closed overnight on Thursday for guardrail repairs.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced the Liberty Way ramp at Interstate 75 to westbound Ohio 129 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday for guardrail repairs.
Work continues on the $24 million project to fix the sometimes tricky to navigate interchange. The engineer’s office recently said the work is about 25 to 30% complete and should be complete next fall.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly. Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
