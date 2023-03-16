Liberty Way lane and ramp closures happening tonight

BreakingNews
There will be lane and ramp closures at the Liberty Way interchange at Interstate 75 tonight instead of the previously announced closure tomorrow.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced as part of the Liberty Interchange project, there will be overnight lane and ramp closures on Ohio 129 tonight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. instead of Friday night as previously scheduled.

The contractor will close the right lane on eastbound Ohio 129, along with the ramps from Cincinnati Dayton Road to Ohio 129 east, Ohio 129 east to I-75 south, and Liberty Way to I-75 north.

All work is weather dependent.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly and check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

