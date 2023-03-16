Liberty Way lane and ramp closures happening tonight

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced as part of the Liberty Interchange project, there will be overnight lane and ramp closures on Ohio 129 tonight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. instead of Friday night as previously scheduled.

The contractor will close the right lane on eastbound Ohio 129, along with the ramps from Cincinnati Dayton Road to Ohio 129 east, Ohio 129 east to I-75 south, and Liberty Way to I-75 north.