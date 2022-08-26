Liberty Way closures happening this weekend

Drivers beware there will be ramp and lane closures this weekend at the Liberty Way interchange over Interstate 75 as work on the massive reconfiguration is nearing an end.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office is reporting various overnight lane closures on I-75 near Ohio 129 and the Liberty Interchange tonight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and starting again on Sunday through Thursday.
The contractor will also be shifting traffic and requires the following overnight ramp closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.:
- Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close tonight and August 28 through September 1.
- Southbound I-75 to Liberty Way will close August 28 and 29.
All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly and drive with extra caution near the work zone.
The $32 million Liberty Way fix is the largest project on county Engineer Greg Wilkens’ to-do list this year. The project also includes two new roundabouts in the Veterans Boulevard extension. Construction started last year and $16 million worth of work will be completed this year.
There have been some delays in the project but it is still slated for completion in November.
Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
