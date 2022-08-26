Liberty Way closures happening this weekend

The $32 million Liberty Way fix is the largest project on county Engineer Greg Wilkens’ to-do list this year. The project also includes two new roundabouts in the Veterans Boulevard extension. Construction started last year and $16 million worth of work will be completed this year.

There have been some delays in the project but it is still slated for completion in November.

