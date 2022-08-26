BreakingNews
Delayed property value appeal problematic for local taxpayers
journal-news logo
X

Liberty Way closures happening this weekend

Construction continues on the Ohio 129 extension and I-75 and Liberty Way interchange Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Construction continues on the Ohio 129 extension and I-75 and Liberty Way interchange Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
22 minutes ago

Drivers beware there will be ramp and lane closures this weekend at the Liberty Way interchange over Interstate 75 as work on the massive reconfiguration is nearing an end.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is reporting various overnight lane closures on I-75 near Ohio 129 and the Liberty Interchange tonight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and starting again on Sunday through Thursday.

The contractor will also be shifting traffic and requires the following overnight ramp closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

  • Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close tonight and August 28 through September 1.
  • Southbound I-75 to Liberty Way will close August 28 and 29.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly and drive with extra caution near the work zone.

The $32 million Liberty Way fix is the largest project on county Engineer Greg Wilkens’ to-do list this year. The project also includes two new roundabouts in the Veterans Boulevard extension. Construction started last year and $16 million worth of work will be completed this year.

There have been some delays in the project but it is still slated for completion in November.

Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

In Other News
1
Hamilton Schools educators union talks end; Superintendent says...
2
Hamilpalooza happening this Saturday at Marcum Park
3
‘Pipeline’ for transferring college students now stretches across Ohio...
4
Delayed property value appeal problematic for local taxpayers
5
Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival back this weekend

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top