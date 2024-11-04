Liberty Park gets new equipment; ‘stegosaurus climber’ stays

“Everyone loves to climb on him,’’ said Christy Gloyd, Liberty Twp. spokeswoman.

“He was in fairly good shape so we kept him,’’ said Rick Plummer, the township’s services director. “It (original equipment donated by the Lakota Schools) was in need of replacement.”

Work was completed earlier this month before an official ribbon cutting that also included the opening of a half-mile shared use path along Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

The new equipment boasts a large piece that has four slides – including a spiral one – with ramps and platforms. There are individual activities for children on the platforms such as puzzles.

There is also a separate area with swings and spring figures. A springy, turf-like surface was also part of the project. It was designed so that children of all abilities could access the play area.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“There’s a lot of focus on making sure our parks are up to the standards our residents demand,’’ said Trustee Tom Farrell. “We have pretty high standards in Liberty Twp. We (have to) make sure our parks are up to the same standards we demand of others.”

The playground came in around $252,000, with only $100,000 coming from township coffers, Plummer said. A $150,000 grant from Butler County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds paid the majority of the cost, Plummer said.

“The staff did a really good job finding money to pay for this. It might not have gotten done so quickly without it,’’ Farrell said.

The shared use path was paid for by an Ohio Department of Transportation safety grant and constructed at a cost of $1.22 million by R.B. Jergens Contractors Inc. Work started on it in July 2023 and includes curb ramps and crosswalks across Ohio 129 ramp intersections, Gloyd said.

The 10-foot-wide asphalt path is located on the west side of Cincinnati-Dayton Road between Hamilton-Mason and Yankee roads. It separates pedestrians and cyclists from vehicle traffic.

“This is part of the walkability plan we put in place many years ago to connect all our paths and neighborhoods,’’ Farrell said.

“We’re trying to make Liberty Twp. one of the most walkable communities in the state and do it with the least cost to our residents.”

Farrell said he appreciates the teamwork between the township’s departments to find grants and bring the project to completion.

“Nothing happens without the whole team,’’ he said.