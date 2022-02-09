Liberty Center sues second former tenant for more than $175,000

The lawsuit was filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court late last month against Lotus Pad Asian Cuisine, which closed in May 2018, and Pies and Pints Development Partners as guarantors of the lease. The lawsuit claims Liberty Center is owed at least $1,000, but a letter sent to Lotus Pad after it closed sets the amount owed at $175,378, according to court documents.

This is the second time in less than a year Liberty Center has sued a former tenant. Last summer the new owners sued Illinois-based Family Entertainment Group LLC for $850,000 because it violated its contract by never moving In the Game into the mall development.