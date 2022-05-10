Liberty Center announces new tenants: F45 Training, In The Game, Toast & Berry and more

Caption The blueberry French Toast is one of the items on the menu at Toast & Berry. CONTRIBUTED Caption The blueberry French Toast is one of the items on the menu at Toast & Berry. CONTRIBUTED

Liberty Center also announced Sandwich Café and Deli, which the Journal-News has previously reported. Specializing in fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, panini’s and wraps, the deli is gearing up to open its new location in Liberty Center. The restaurant’s projected opening date is May 28.

Sandwich Café and Deli offers fresh-cut deli meats and cheeses, including fresh paninis, wraps and bagel sandwiches. The “Cuban Panini” features ham, pulled pork, pickles, mustard and cheese. The most popular bagel sandwich is the “Everything Bagel,” which comes with ham, turkey and bacon, along with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. The “Turkey Chipotle” wrap is the most-ordered wrap. Customers that prefer grilled wraps can request them to be grilled.

Cold-cut sandwiches on Texas toast are also on the menu with “The Club” being most in-demand. “Loaded Mac and Cheese” often sells out by the end of the day. The “Walking Taco Box,” is popular, too. There are veggie, low-carb options and lettuce wraps featured on the menu as well.

Caption Melissa Portillo stands in front of the storefront where her restaurant, Sandwich Cafe and Deli, will be located at Liberty Center. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The fourth business Liberty Center announced is F45 Training. The studio will be located on Gibson Street, next to Kendra Scott, and is a fitness training and lifestyle brand.

“This fast-growing fitness training and lifestyle brand will offer customers high-energy, community-driven 45-minute workouts that combine high-intensity interval, circuit and functional training,” Liberty Center said in a news release. “F45 Training delivers innovative team training, which is life changing in a boutique gym setting, and focuses on creating a supportive community that allow team members to achieve their own personal goals. F45 continuously evolves its fitness program so that virtually no two workouts are ever the same, keeping customers engaged with fresh fitness content.”

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NEWER TENANTS

- Son of a Butcher Steakhouse opened in March, neat Anthony Vince Nail Spa

- Taste of Belgium will open this summer next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill

- Sandbox VR will open this summer between AC Hotel by Marriott and The Roosevelt Room

- Elevate Office Suites, which offers co-working space, is under construction on the second level of The Foundry