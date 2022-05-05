Toast & Berry diner coming to Liberty Twp.

Combined Shape Caption Toast & Berry diner offers mimosa flights. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Toast & Berry diner offers mimosa flights. CONTRIBUTED

Toast & Berry isn’t the only new Liberty Center restaurant in development stages. Sandwich Café and Deli is located at 7135 Foundry Row, Space F125 and will offer fresh-cut deli meats and cheeses, including fresh panini’s, wraps and bagel sandwiches.

The “Cuban Panini” features ham, pulled pork, pickles, mustard and cheese. The most popular bagel sandwich is the “Everything Bagel,” which comes with ham, turkey and bacon, along with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. The “Turkey Chipotle” wrap is the most-ordered wrap. Customers that prefer grilled wraps can request them to be grilled.

Cold-cut sandwiches on Texas toast are also on the menu with “The Club” being most in-demand. “Loaded Mac and Cheese” often sells out by the end of the day. The “Walking Taco Box,” is popular, too. There are veggie, low-carb options and lettuce wraps featured on the menu as well.

Sandwich Café and Deli’s projected opening date is May 28.