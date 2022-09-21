Lexington Children’s Theatre to present ‘Digging Up Dessa’ at Fitton Center

“You’re laughing together, cheering and crying together, and that bonding experience between families is important. We all have those memories,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Kids will also have a chance to see they costumes, lights, props, sets and scenery, and they can interact with the actors. They’ll also learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical. And there is a Q & A session after the show, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the show.

“One of our most enduring series here is Fitton Family Fridays. The series is incredibly popular, because it’s live theater that can be shared with the whole family, whether it’s a play, a musical, a comedy, puppetry or dance, it’s something that everyone can enjoy and experience together,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The Fitton Family Fridays series will feature eight shows this season. Upcoming performances will include “Sleepy Hollow” with Madcap Puppets on Fri., Oct. 21; Willy Wonka’s Wondershow on Fri., Nov. 4 and “A Seussified Christmas Carol” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati on Fri., Dec. 2.

Prior to the show, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly food and drink that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

How to go

What: Fitton Family Fridays: “Digging Up Dessa” presented by Lexington Children’s Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $6 for members; $8 for non-members

More info: fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110