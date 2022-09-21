journal-news logo
Lexington Children’s Theatre to present ‘Digging Up Dessa’ at Fitton Center

Cast members of “Digging Up Dessa" by the Lexington Children's Theatre will perform during Fitton Family Fridays at the Fitton Center. Photo: Mark Mahan/Mahan Multimedia

News
By Ginny McCabe, contributing writer
40 minutes ago

HAMILTON — Fitton Family Fridays will give children and their families an opportunity to enjoy the arts and experience live theater on stage.

“We’ve had a long and strong partnership with Lexington Children’s Theatre. They do outstanding theater for kids and families. They are one of the best in the country, and we enjoy having them back every single year. We are kicking off the season with ‘Digging Up Dessa,’ and I know we’re all looking forward to it,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

Lexington Children’s Theatre will present “Digging Up Dessa” at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $6 for Fitton Center members and $8 for non-members. To purchase tickets, go to www.fittoncenter.org.

Theatergoers will discover Dessa, a modern-day 12-year-old girl, with no shortage of mysteries to solve. But in the aftermath of her father’s death and all the changes in her world, this young scientist struggles to overcome her grief. Dessa’s comfort comes from an unexpected new friend – Mary Anning, a 19th Century paleontologist. With help from a classmate and once-rival, Nilo, Dessa works to unearth the secrets of past and present to preserve Anning’s legacy and pave the way for her own future.

MacKenzie-Thurley said. kids are getting a live theater experience, which they aren’t able to get on their phones, on television or at the movies.

“You’re laughing together, cheering and crying together, and that bonding experience between families is important. We all have those memories,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Kids will also have a chance to see they costumes, lights, props, sets and scenery, and they can interact with the actors. They’ll also learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical. And there is a Q & A session after the show, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the show.

“One of our most enduring series here is Fitton Family Fridays. The series is incredibly popular, because it’s live theater that can be shared with the whole family, whether it’s a play, a musical, a comedy, puppetry or dance, it’s something that everyone can enjoy and experience together,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The Fitton Family Fridays series will feature eight shows this season. Upcoming performances will include “Sleepy Hollow” with Madcap Puppets on Fri., Oct. 21; Willy Wonka’s Wondershow on Fri., Nov. 4 and “A Seussified Christmas Carol” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati on Fri., Dec. 2.

Prior to the show, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly food and drink that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

How to go

What: Fitton Family Fridays: “Digging Up Dessa” presented by Lexington Children’s Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $6 for members; $8 for non-members

More info: fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110

