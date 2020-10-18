Letter to the editor: Why I’m a Republican voting for Biden

If you truly consider the America of your youth and think about each President, not one of them made it unclear about whether they would leave office if defeated in an election. The men in question — Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Regan — were a lot of things. Wannabe autocrat wasn’t one of them. Now, in an attempt to reclaim an era that belongs to the past, a sizable number of my fellow Republicans are willing to back a President that questions the reliability of our elections and, who, just this week confirmed that he believes flat-out fraud will be the only explanation for why he would lose come Election Day.

When did we start letting a President say things like that? My issue is this: it is irresponsible and wrong of the President to act as if voting for Biden is dangerous to America. He won’t take away your guns. He won’t raise your taxes to never-before-seen levels. He won’t force you to stay in quarantine for the rest of time. Let us also not forget that Trump refuses to condemn white supremacy. That in of itself is a reason not to vote for him. There is nothing inherently superior about white folks. Case closed. So, we must ask ourselves this question: other than stoking the fears you have about brown-skinned people, liberal Americans and questioning the legitimacy of our republic, what has Donald Trump done for you?