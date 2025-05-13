Lemon Twp. woman faces domestic violence, animal cruelty charges

A Lemon Twp. woman has been arrested and charged for alleged acts of domestic violence and animal cruelty, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, the BCSO road patrol deputies were made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a female apparently striking her boyfriend with a closed fist, choking a dog and then forcefully throwing the dog to the ground.
Deputies responded to 712 Buena Ave. in Lemon Twp. to investigate the incident, where they spoke with both the male and female parties involved, and the woman was arrested.
She is charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor.
“This type of behavior is unacceptable,” Sheriff Richard Jones said. “We take both domestic violence and animal cruelty very seriously, and we will always pursue charges when the evidence supports it.”
