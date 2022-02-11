Lebanon Schools will have two-hour ‘Who Dey’ delay Monday

This will allow district staff and students to stay up and cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals and be rested for school the next day. The district said it hopes to spend Monday together celebrating a Bengals Super Bowl victory.

Officials said morning Kindergarten and preschool will not meet on the Monday as a result of this delay. Students who attend county programs and local parochial schools will follow the announced schedules for those facilities. However, transportation to these facilities will run on the Lebanon City Schools two-hour delay schedule.