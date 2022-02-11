Lebanon Schools will have two-hour ‘Who Dey’ delay Monday

The Lebanon City School District will open all buildings Monday on a two-hour delay.
This will allow district staff and students to stay up and cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals and be rested for school the next day. The district said it hopes to spend Monday together celebrating a Bengals Super Bowl victory.
Officials said morning Kindergarten and preschool will not meet on the Monday as a result of this delay. Students who attend county programs and local parochial schools will follow the announced schedules for those facilities. However, transportation to these facilities will run on the Lebanon City Schools two-hour delay schedule.
“While we recognize the excitement surrounding the game, we are also cognizant that many in our community rely on our buildings being open to receive the services provided to them while they are at school. Our district has worked hard in the past two years to prioritize in-person learning because we know students are best served inside our school buildings, said Wendy Planicka, district spokeswoman.
The district also reminds the community that students already are scheduled to be off school at the end of next week for a five-day, long weekend. Students do not have school on Thursday; it is a professional development day for staff. Staff and students are off school Friday and Feb. 21.
