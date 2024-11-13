Learn how to make dry soup mix at Butler County park

MetroParks of Butler County will present a program called “Let’s Make Soup,” from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 23 at Chrisholm Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road. This program will teach people how to make their own dry soup mix and safely store it until they’re ready to create their own simmering pot of delicious, nutritious soup. Participants will even go home with soup in a jar.
The program is for ages 13 and older. Youth under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by Nov. 21, and the cost will be $10 per person.
For more information or to register, go to yourmetroparks.net.
