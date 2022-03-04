Learn about Amish communities of Butler County history at Trenton event

The Friends of Chrisholm and the Trenton Historical Society will host a special presentation “Yes, It’s True! A Thriving Amish Community Once Existed in Butler County,” will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the community room at the Trenton Mennonite Church, 2 E. Main St. The program will be presented by Jeff Lehman, a descendant of the community and President of Friends of Chrisholm.