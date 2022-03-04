Learn about Amish communities of Butler County history at Trenton event

The Friends of Chrisholm and the Trenton Historical Society will host a special presentation “Yes, It’s True! A Thriving Amish Community Once Existed in Butler County,” will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the community room at the Trenton Mennonite Church, 2 E. Main St. The program will be presented by Jeff Lehman, a descendant of the community and President of Friends of Chrisholm.
Chrisholm Historic Farmstead is part of the MetroParks of Butler County.
This presentation is based on a six-episode video series created by Jeff Lehman. To view those videos, go to http://friendsofchrisholmfarmstead.org.
For more information, call 513-907-8814.
In Other News
1
5 uplifting stories: Middletown man loses 100 pounds, Lakota West coach...
2
FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find delicious deals in Butler County
3
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
4
Marker recognizes Oxford cemetery for its history and as resting place...
5
Butler superintendents: We’re thankful to have students back in class...
About the Author