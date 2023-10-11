League of Women Voters of Oxford hosts ‘Take Action for Democracy’ voter education event

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By Oxford Press
0 minutes ago
The League of Women Voters of Oxford, in partnership with the Miami University Howe Center for Writing Excellence, is hosting a “Take Action for Democracy” event from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25.

“Attendees will learn more about topics such as voter ID changes, what’s on the Nov.7 ballot, fair voting districts, how to write an op-ed, how to contact representatives, and how to give testimony,” states a news release from the League. “This is an interactive, hands-on event. Attendees will play “Democracy Bingo” as they interact with various learning stations to win prizes, including an iPad.

The drop-in event is in the Howe Center for Writing Excellence at King Library on Miami’s Oxford campus. The public is welcome and free food will be available.

