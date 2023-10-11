League of Women Voters of Oxford hosts ‘Take Action for Democracy’ voter education event

The League of Women Voters of Oxford, in partnership with the Miami University Howe Center for Writing Excellence, is hosting a “Take Action for Democracy” event from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25.

“Attendees will learn more about topics such as voter ID changes, what’s on the Nov.7 ballot, fair voting districts, how to write an op-ed, how to contact representatives, and how to give testimony,” states a news release from the League. “This is an interactive, hands-on event. Attendees will play “Democracy Bingo” as they interact with various learning stations to win prizes, including an iPad.

The drop-in event is in the Howe Center for Writing Excellence at King Library on Miami’s Oxford campus. The public is welcome and free food will be available.