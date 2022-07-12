Leaders advocate for more childcare options in Oxford

“I feel like at least over the last decade or so, people have talked about how challenging it is to find,” Raghu said. “Because it’s really expensive, it’s hard to find and we just don’t have enough options in town.”

Piper, a 2021 Miami University graduate, said she decided to open an in-home day care after hearing about growing demand and the limited space for childcare in the Oxford area, including the recent closure of a day care on College Corner Pike.

“I knew that Young Leaders closed somewhat recently, and one of the schools that I had done some work at has recently raised their tuition to keep up with inflation,” Piper said. “And so when a place closes, and other places are becoming more expensive and families are going back to work after a pandemic, that can be kind of a tricky situation.”

