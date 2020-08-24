Latest coronavirus testing location opens today in Butler County: Where to get tested

Premier patients who want to schedule a PCR testing prior to a procedure can do so online at www.premierhealth.com at any of the locations, which also includes Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, and the Premier Health Urgent Care facilities in Miamisburg and Vandalia.

“Testing is essential to our region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Boosalis, president and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Health. “Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories are committed to providing broad access to PCR testing to the communities that we serve so that the essential activities of daily life can continue as safely as possible.”

More than 400,000 Ohioans have been tested for the COVID-19 virus between Aug. 1 and Aug. 19, and Ohio’s seven-day rolling positivity rate average was 4 percent.

It’s uncertain how many in Butler County have been tested, according to the county’s General Health District.

“Public Health only receives case information from individuals that are positive,” said spokesperson Erin Smiley for the health district. “Reporting cumulative testing numbers are not required to be sent to Public Health.”

The World Health Organization advised governments their rates of positive COVID-19 tests should remain at or below 5 percent for at least 14 days. Anything above the 5 percent threshold is deemed “too high,” according to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Ohio’s seven-day rolling average dropped below 5 percent on Aug. 13. The state’s rolling seven-day average was last under 5 percent in late June.

Anyone who had COVID-19 can also be tested for antibodies, which is a blood test. The antibodies developed in those who were previously infected with the novel coronavirus can help in the research of the virus, which has no vaccine but trial tests are underway. In Butler County, Primary Health Solutions and LabCrop are offering antibody tests, Smiley said. Appointments can be made at www.labcorp.com/labs-and-appointments.

COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS AND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

There are several community resources people can contact about COVID-19 testing and information.

Testing locations

CVS, 1115 High St., Hamilton; call 513-545-1111 for information; Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Hillside Plaza, 9363 Allen Road, Suite B, West Chester Twp.; call 844-261-9529 for hours

Fort Hamilton Hospital, 630 Eaton Ave., Hamilton; call 888-852-8567 for hours.

Community Health Centers

Hamilton West Health Center, 903 NW Washington Blvd, Suite A, Hamilton; call 513-737-6900 for hours

Oxford Community Health Center, 10 N. Locust St., Oxford; call 513-454-1111 for hours

Primary Health Solutions mobile unit, 210 S. Second St., Hamilton; call 513-454-1460 for hours

Hamilton Community Health Center, 210 S. Second St., Hamilton; call 513-892-1888, ext. 6010 for hours

Centerpoint Health Administrative Site, 4220 Grand Ave., Suite B, Middletown; call 513-318-1188 for hours

Middletown Community Health Center, 930 Ninth Ave., Middletown; call 513-454-1111 for hours

Fairfield School-based Health Center, 211 Donald Drive, Fairfield, call 513-454-1111 for hours

Middletown Community Health Center, 1036 S. Verity Parkway, Middletown; call 513-425-8330 for hours

Primary Health Solutions-Administration Building, 300 High St., 4th floor, Hamilton; call 513-545-1111 for hours

Hamilton School-based Health Center, 250 N. Fair Ave., Hamilton; call 513-545-1111 for hours

Centerpoint Health Middletown, 231 N. Breiel Boulevard, Middletown; call 513-318-1188 for hours

Middletown School-based Health Center, 601 N. Breiel Boulevard, Middletown; call 513-545-1111 for hours

Source: Ohio Department of Health