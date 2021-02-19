Latest Butler County snowfall brings more slippery conditions, but some benefit

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday, with a high near 24 degrees. Some clouds move in for Saturday night, when lows are expected to drop to around 12 degrees.

Temperatures finally climb above freezing for the first time in more than two weeks Sunday, with a high near 36 degrees in the forecast.

It’s been a historic month for snow totals, said the NWS, which shared on social media Thursday the region “has had measurable snow on 11 days of the month thus far. This is the most in any month since February of 2014. The current 10 inches snow depth is the highest at the site since 2015.”

Moreover, they said, Greater Cincinnati “has now received more than DOUBLE the snow (29.1 inches) this winter than has been recorded in Bismarck, North Dakota this winter (13.1 inches).”

All those most recent inches of snow meant a longer stretch of fun for sledders who hit the giant hill at MetroParks Voice of America in West Chester Township Thursday.

Cassie Karin’s school-age children were off for snow day and dashed to the popular hill.

“It’s fun and it’s a good break for the kids and they’re having a blast,” said Karin.

“They’re loving it,” she said.

School parent Mariah Hill had five family and friends enjoying the sledding fun only gravity, a hill and snow can provide.

“We’ve tried a couple of different hills in the area in the last week and this seems to be their favorite,” said Hill.

Butler County’s largest employer, Miami University, said the high snow accumulation hasn’t negatively impacted the school’s main Oxford campus.

It’s a tough job dealing with clearing campus snow, said Carole Johnson, a Miami spokeswoman, with the school’s 38 miles of sidewalks, nine miles of main roads and about 70 acres of parking lots.

“Storms like earlier this week that last over long durations of time can become a challenge. Many of our dedicated staff stayed on campus for over 28 hours with very little rest due to the length of the storm. And our teams worked through the night to ensure our students can travel safely to dining facilities or other areas they need to go to on campus,” said Johnson.