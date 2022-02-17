Hamburger icon
Last of UDF’s founding family members dies at 101

Credit: WCPO-TV

Credit: WCPO-TV

By Taylor Weiter, WCPO-TV
Robert D. Lindner Sr., the co-founder of United Dairy Farmers, has died at the age of 101.

Lindner was the last of UDF’s founding family members. He and his siblings first began selling milk products in 1940 when his father, Carl Linder Sr., opened the first store.

In the early 1980s, Lindner took over UDF when his father stepped down. His son, Brad, now runs the business.

“One of his proudest accomplishments was the success of this company,” his family said in a statement. “He loved everything about UDF; making and eating ice cream, being in the stores and especially the people who made it all happen.”

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement after learning of Lindner’s death.

“Fran and I were saddened to hear of the death of Robert Lindner. He along with his siblings Carl, Dorothy and Richard built United Dairy Farmers (UDF) from a storefront to one of the largest privately held companies in the Cincinnati region.

“A member of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ Bob served in the Pacific in World War II, and was a steadfast supporter of the USO. In addition, Bob and his wife, Betty, were also generous donors to many Cincinnati-area civic and charitable organizations.”

