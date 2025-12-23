Last chance: The Jug closes for season today

The Jug in Middletown closed for the 2025 season Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

Credit: Bryn Dippold

The Jug in Middletown closed for the 2025 season Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF
News
By
17 minutes ago
X

The Jug in Middletown closed for the season today.

“We appreciate everyone’s support this year and hope to see you before we close for the winter,” a Facebook post read. “Thank you for making this season so special.”

The restaurant will be open until 6 p.m. today at 3610 Central Ave., according to Google.

The burger spot opened in early April for its 2025 season, marking the 93rd year for the iconic Middletown drive-up restaurant on Central Avenue.

ExploreThe Jug makes TourismOhio’s ‘supersized’ ice cream trail list
ExploreThe Jug opens for the 93rd year in Middletown: What you need to know
In Other News
1
8 injured, including 5 children, in two-vehicle Middletown crash
2
Deputies recover ‘altered’ grenade found by woman in Warren County
3
Luxury living in Middletown: Loft apartment above BeauVerre part of...
4
Sports Facilities Companies will take over operations of the West...
5
New contract for Fairfield firefighters approved after 7 negotiating...

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.