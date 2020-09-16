Large sculpture coming soon to Hamilton’s Main-Eaton-Milville intersection: What you’ll see

“I wanted to make something that would be some forms that were simple, but interact with one another to kind-of make a stronger overall piece together,” Brown said of the piece last year. “They may not be real interesting as one, but together, they make something special. I think that’s iconographic for the community, maybe, these forms working together for a greater cause or a greater good.”

Then-Gov. Bob Taft in 2000 declared that Hamilton was a “City of Sculpture.”

Thanks to help from state funding, the city recently reconfigured the intersection of Main, Millville and Eaton, which was a high-crash area, and from 2008-2010 had 50 wrecks, ranking it among Ohio’s “Top 100 Non-Freeway Fatal and Serious Injury Locations.”

By decreasing the intersection’s sharp angles to ones that are perpendicular to each other, construction crews made it easier for drivers to see oncoming traffic, increasing the safety.