Large new Middletown mural honors historic restaurant on building eyed for redevelopment

“I try to bring elements of history back to current day,” said Kimener, who is concentrating on developing downtown properties.

He said the mural cost about $4,000 and its unveiling was “fantastic timing” because the Middletown Visitors Bureau just launched a one-mile walking mural tour called Adventure Through Art that includes 14 murals in the city.

Kimener said Stout, whose work is featured throughout downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine, wants to complete more projects in Middletown.

“He loves the downtown area,” Kimener said.

The background of the mural is pink and the parrot’s shadow is purple, the color of Middletown High School, Kimener said. He said Stout painted the green leaves on the side pointing skyward because he and Kimener believe the revitalization of downtown is “looking up,” Kimener said.

“There is growth occurring and it’s very viable,” he said of downtown.

He believes the apartments and retail space will be available by the spring of 2021. He said Annie Jackson, of Middletown, has agreed to open Jackson Lane Design in the location and he already has received inquirers about the apartments.

