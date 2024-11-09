Large fire on east side of Hamilton involved stacked pallets

A large fire on Hamilton’s east side with smoke that could be seen throughout the city late Saturday afternoon is extinguished.
Officials said it happened at Performance Engineering, located at Mosler and Irma avenues, and involved stacked pallets near a fence line adjacent to railroad tracks there.
No structure was involved and no one was injured, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger. The fire is out and the cause has not been disclosed.
