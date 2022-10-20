Lanes of Ohio 4 in Fairfield to close for night-time paving work

Multiple lanes and locations along Ohio 4 in Fairfield will be closed periodically next week because of night-time paving work.
The areas affected are between Ohio Bypass 4 and Seward Road. Work will be done Tues., Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 28. Closures will be in periodic, 15-minute intervals from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly.
Traffic delays are likely, officials said.
The work is part of an ongoing utility project to improve the city’s public water system.
