Lanes of Ohio 4 in Fairfield to close for night-time paving work

News
By Staff
40 minutes ago

Multiple lanes and locations along Ohio 4 in Fairfield will be closed periodically next week because of night-time paving work.

The areas affected are between Ohio Bypass 4 and Seward Road. Work will be done Tues., Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 28. Closures will be in periodic, 15-minute intervals from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly.

Traffic delays are likely, officials said.

The work is part of an ongoing utility project to improve the city’s public water system.

