Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park adds new attraction as it opens for season

“We’re excited for this year’s incredible lineup providing eight weekends of hair-raising fun, thrills and chills,” stated Brett Oakley, owner of Land of Illusion. “From themed weekends, entertainment, and concerts by Ashley Martin, Mike Blankenship, and Hairball to a First Responders Night, there’s frightful fun for everyone.”

The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, at 8762 Thomas Road, is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. According to its website, the park will be open on select Thursdays and Fridays from 7 to 11 p.m. General Admission for Fridays or Saturdays is $55. Guests can add a Fast Pass for $25 more.

For more information about The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, visit www.landofillusion.com or visit the park’s Facebook page.