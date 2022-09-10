Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park adds new attraction as it opens for season

MADISON TWP. — The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is debuting a new haunted house this season called “Dysphoria.”
The park opened for the season Friday, Sept. 9.
“Come take a mind-bending trip as you come face to face with face melting realities that might be real or might be fiction,” the scream park’s website said. “Either way by the end you’ll be in a state of Dysphoria. Proceed with caution!”
Other attractions in the scream park include Phobia, Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns, Middletown Haunted Trail and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate. Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of other entertainment options at the park. There will be food, treats and drinks available at the Voodoo Lounge or Creepy Cafe.
“We’re excited for this year’s incredible lineup providing eight weekends of hair-raising fun, thrills and chills,” stated Brett Oakley, owner of Land of Illusion. “From themed weekends, entertainment, and concerts by Ashley Martin, Mike Blankenship, and Hairball to a First Responders Night, there’s frightful fun for everyone.”
The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, at 8762 Thomas Road, is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. According to its website, the park will be open on select Thursdays and Fridays from 7 to 11 p.m. General Admission for Fridays or Saturdays is $55. Guests can add a Fast Pass for $25 more.
For more information about The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, visit www.landofillusion.com or visit the park’s Facebook page.
