Lakota West senior cornerback commits to the 2022 All-American Bowl

Jyaire Brown, Lakota West football
News | 53 minutes ago
Jyaire Brown will join teammate Tegra Tshabola in the game Jan. 8, 2022

Mike Dyer

WCPO.com

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Lakota West senior cornerback Jyaire Brown announced Friday afternoon he has committed to the 2022 All-American Bowl.

Brown, who is verbally committed to Ohio State, is the second Lakota West football player in the 2022 class to commit to the prestigious all-star game next January.

Lakota West senior offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola, also an Ohio State recruit, committed to the game in early May.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2022 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game is scheduled to be televised on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

The 2022 game is scheduled to be the first time two teammates from the same Greater Cincinnati high school program have been on the All-American Bowl roster together since former Taft defensive end Adolphus Washington and former Taft wide receiver Dwayne Stanford in 2012, according to the game’s all-time participant list.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, has been played since 2001.

Lakota West is scheduled to open the season against St. Xavier on Aug. 20 in a rematch of last season’s Division I regional final that St. X won at Lakota West.

Brown is the 10th Lakota West football player to receive an All-American honor, according to Lakota West sports information director Darren Walters. Tshabola was the ninth player on the list.

The past Lakota West football players include:

  • Linebacker Jordan Hicks (Under Armour All-America Game)
  • Offensive lineman Kevin Schloemer (Offense-Defense Bowl)
  • Tight end Alex Smith (Offense-Defense Bowl)
  • Center Ryan Kelly (Under Armour All-America Game, but did not play due to injury)
  • Running back Mikel Horton (Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl)
  • Offensive lineman George Asafo-Adjei (Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl)
  • Cornerback Sean Mahone (Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl)
  • Linebacker Xavier Peters (Under Armour All-America Game)

