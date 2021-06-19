Lakota West senior cornerback commits to the 2022 All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2022 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game is scheduled to be televised on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

The 2022 game is scheduled to be the first time two teammates from the same Greater Cincinnati high school program have been on the All-American Bowl roster together since former Taft defensive end Adolphus Washington and former Taft wide receiver Dwayne Stanford in 2012, according to the game’s all-time participant list.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, has been played since 2001.

Lakota West is scheduled to open the season against St. Xavier on Aug. 20 in a rematch of last season’s Division I regional final that St. X won at Lakota West.

Brown is the 10th Lakota West football player to receive an All-American honor, according to Lakota West sports information director Darren Walters. Tshabola was the ninth player on the list.

The past Lakota West football players include: