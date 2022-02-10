Lakota West junior safety Malik Hartford commits to the 2023 All-American Bowl

Hartford, a four-star recruit and Ohio’s No. 2 ranked player in the 2023 class by 247 Sports, is the first reported Greater Cincinnati high school football player to commit to the prestigious all-star game in the 2023 class.

The 2023 All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2023 in San Antonio. Hartford was invited to the all-star game last week and is the only Ohio player to have committed to the 2023 game as of Tuesday morning, according to the game organizers.