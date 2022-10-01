journal-news logo
Lakota West Firebirds featured on ‘Today Show’

As Lakota West High School’s football team continues its undefeated season, the players, cheerleaders, coaches and marching band were spotlighted Friday on the “Today Show” on NBC.

The “Today Show” has a weekly segment during the fall football season in which it highlights high school teams. The segment is called “Friday Morning Lights.” NBC takes nominations for appearances on the segment.

The team defeated rival Mason High School Friday night 37-7 and moves forward with a 7-0 record. It has a No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press Division I state poll.

