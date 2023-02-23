Lakota teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct

WEST CHESTER TWP. — A teacher of special needs students at Lakota West High School is under investigation for an “allegation of misconduct,” according to the school’s principal.
Kristen Snyder, an intervention specialist with the high school, “will be taking a leave of absence due to an allegation of misconduct,” wrote Lakota West Principal Ben Brown in a message sent Wednesday evening to the families of Lakota West special needs students.
“We take these allegations very seriously and we are working with the appropriate authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly to provide due process,” said Brown.
“Please understand that we are not at liberty to discuss the details of the allegations or the investigation. However, we want to assure you that we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and will take all necessary steps to address any concerns that may arise.”
Lakota School officials did not immediately respond Thursday morning to requests for more information regarding the district’s investigation.
Officials with West Chester Twp. and West Chester Police also did not respond immediately to requests regarding any possible investigation involving Snyder.
Snyder has worked as an “intervention specialist” for Lakota Schools since 2014 specializing in instructing students with multiple disabilities. She did similar work for Hamilton Schools from 2005 to 2014.
Brown said other teachers have been assigned “to work with our students and staff during Mrs. Snyder’s absence.”
“We understand that this news may be upsetting or concerning and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to address the situation and your child will continue to be safe and well cared for.”
