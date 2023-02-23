Lakota teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct

Officials with West Chester Twp. and West Chester Police also did not respond immediately to requests regarding any possible investigation involving Snyder.

Snyder has worked as an “intervention specialist” for Lakota Schools since 2014 specializing in instructing students with multiple disabilities. She did similar work for Hamilton Schools from 2005 to 2014.

Brown said other teachers have been assigned “to work with our students and staff during Mrs. Snyder’s absence.”

“We understand that this news may be upsetting or concerning and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to address the situation and your child will continue to be safe and well cared for.”